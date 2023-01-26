A sizeable crowd gathered this morning (January 26) to celebrate Australia Day at Berry Showground.
Hosted by the Rotary Club of Berry, a free breakfast was held for the public, with several other stalls set up including the Country Women's Association who were handing out packets of biscuits.
Egg and bacon sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, tea, coffee and soft drinks were all available free of charge.
There was a variety of entertainment and activities for children and families alike with sack races, ring toss and many more set up on the grounds.
READ MORE:
Several musical acts also provided the backdrop soundtrack to the event, highlighted by the historic Berry Silver Band.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.