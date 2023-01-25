Fred Campbell OAM has been named the Shoalhaven Citizen of the Year for his "outstanding" contribution to the community through his tireless fundraising and advocacy for veterans and their families.
The awards ceremony n January 24 saw the winners of the 2023 Shoalhaven Australia Day Awards announced, with citizens being recognised across eight different categories.
Mr Campbell said he was "shocked" when he realised his name had been called.
"Honestly it's one of those things where at first I didn't even realise they were talking to me," he said.
"It was almost a slight embarrassment at first because I was sitting with so many deserving winners.
"I was very excited and very humbled."
Mr Campbell is a decorated Navy veteran who served close to 40 years, travelling the world as an aircraft engine and airframe fitter.
He joined the Navy at the age of 15 getting his start at HMAS Nirimba in Sydney, before finding his way to HMAS Albatross in 1983 and making the Shoalhaven his home.
"When I made my way to the Shoalhaven I instantly got to work on the Iroquois helicopters," he said.
"I went on to work on Bell 206s, Squirrels (Eurocopter AS350 Écureuils), and then later on Seahawks (Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk)."
Mr Campbell did three separate stints with the Navy to the Persian Gulf on operational tours, travelling on both the HMAS Sydney and HMAS Stewart.
In 2013, Mr Campbell was awarded the Medal (OAM) in the Military Division for meritorious service in the field of aviation maintenance and for leadership as a Warrant Officer in HMAS Cerberus and Creswell.
He retired in 2017 after 36 years in the service, and that's when his work in veteran advocacy really ramped up.
"The building blocks were already there but I just couldn't dedicate enough time to it obviously going here and there," Mr Campbell said.
When asked what initially got him involved in the work he does, he said it comes from always wanting to do right by people.
"It's always been a passion of mine to look after people and being a veteran myself it sort of just naturally drew me in that direction," he said.
"I do enjoy being around like-minded people and being around veterans and being able to help them in anyway I can is just something that I really love to do."
Mr Campbell was praised at the awards ceremony by Mayor Amanda Findley for his "focus" on creating awareness around veteran health and wellbeing.
"Fred has changed and saved lives through his career and volunteer work," she said.
Locally Mr Campbell and fellow veteran and friend Rick Meehan OAM run the Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group. Mr Meehan was presented with the same honour in 2016.
Both men have a weekly meet up with their Young Fella Group made up of a number of local elderly veterans, the oldest of which, Lenny Cypher, will turn 100 this year.
This group provides an important outlet for the men, especially as a number of elderly veterans often fight isolation and loneliness as they get older.
Being able to chat and laugh with one another is something Mr Campbell said is of the upmost importance and one of the core goals of the group.
"When you see someone who's struggling and you are able to help point that person in the right direction it really is a special feeling," he said.
"You always have to remember that the people you least expect are suffering the most."
He said that through his work he hopes to raise awareness to what veterans suffer from and what they also bring to the table.
"I'm surrounded by people who are just great selfless community people and I'm honoured to be recognised."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
