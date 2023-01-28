As a little girl, Jess Crossman would create and perform shows for her mum - now she is bringing her love of entertaining to one popular singing competition.
The 25-year-old paramedic from Kiama has been accepted to audition for Australian Idol, in front of judges Kyle Sandilands, ARIA Award-winning singer-songwriter Amy Shark, and Grammy award-winning singer-songwriters Meghan Trainor and Harry Connick Junior.
"I learned a lot, it was a great experience," she said.
When she is not working in the emergency services, Jess goes home to write and perform for her social media channels or rehearse for shows.
"I probably come home and sing after the majority of my shifts," she said.
She has performed at Penny Whistlers and had regular gigs in Wollongong.
When it was announced in 2022 that the show was making a comeback after 14 years, and submissions were open for auditions, her friends encouraged her to apply.
Someone who was involved in the production also reached out, and when she decided to throw her hat in the ring, Jess kept it secret.
But she made sure to tell her biggest fan, who gifted her guitar lessons when she was younger, and would accompany her to pub gigs before she turned 18 - mum.
"Once I told mum, she was over the moon," she said.
Jess made her way to Sydney for the auditions in October, 2022, and although nervous, was determined to soak it all in.
"I tried to go in with an open mind and accept that it was an amazing opportunity to be involved with," she said.
"I learned a lot and it is something you can have under your belt forever."
Jess will audition before the judges in the hopes of being one of 50 performers, who are given a golden ticket.
Fifty will be reduced to 24, before 12 are chosen to perform in the live competition.
It is then up to the public to vote weekly to decide who is the next Australian Idol.
The winner will be awarded $100,000 cash and a recording contract with Sony Music.
The show will be hosted by Australian Idol contestant and ARIA Award nominee Ricki-Lee Coulter, and former E! host and entertainment presenter Scott Tweedie.
Australian Idol will begin on Channel 7 on January 30, at 7.30pm.
You can learn more about Jess via her Instagram @jesscrossmanmusic, Jess Crossman on Facbook and @jesscrossman on Tik Tok.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
