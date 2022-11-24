It has been a whirlwind 2022 for young surfing gun Keira Buckpitt which has seen her travel around the world and take home several prestigious sporting awards.
Earlier this month Buckpitt was named Junior Athlete of the Year at the Illawarra Sports Awards, a tremendous achievement that wrapped up what was a ripper run for the talented surfer.
Reflecting on her 2021/22 campaign, the young surfer said she's very grateful for the experiences she's been able to have and she's relished every opportunity.
"I have had an amazing year and to represent Australia was definitely the most exciting opportunity I have ever had. It's something that I'll never forget," she said.
"Just to be supported and recognised by so many great people is something that I am extremely grateful for."
Earlier this year Buckpitt was awarded both the Lonestar Athlete of the Year and the Tobin Family Athlete of the Year award at the Illawarra Academy of Sport awards night.
"To be recognised with both those awards was something I never expected and to yet again be lucky enough to hear my name called at the Illawarra Sports night, I'm very thankful," she said.
Buckpitt said she's trying to take advantage of every opportunity that comes her way and it's been great to be a part of such a talented crop of female surfers.
"All the girls in my sport are ripping, so to be noticed, it really means a lot," she said.
"The scholarship that comes with this award will help me to get more coaching opportunities and help me to get to even more competitions."
Buckpitt said the challenge that surfing presents is what she loves the most.
"Every time you get in the water it's different," she said.
"I like taking myself out of my comfort zone and achieving goals I set. I'm working on a few different things at the moment which I hope to perfect one day soon.
"My confidence is growing and I have been building my strength which in turn has helped me to continue to improve."
Juggling school and surfing commitments has been a tough challenge for the surfer but she has taken it head on and given it her all.
"It was a hard thing to juggle especially when you always find yourself away but I got through it," she said.
Looking ahead Buckpitt said she is continuing her training to make sure she is both mentally and physically ready to take a run at the Qualifying Series which will set her up for a shot at the Championship Tour in 2024.
"My dream goal is to make the Championship Tour one day and I hope it comes true."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
