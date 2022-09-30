The Shoalhaven Fox Control Group (SFCG) will be making their way to Willinga Park next month for a can't miss Field Day full of important information about our local land and wildlife.
The local group welcomes people to come along and enjoy the afternoon, with education on Fox control, as well as finding out what's happening with Spotted Tail Quolls within the region along with education on how Fox control underpins the protection of native species.
The talk will also provide information on Nuggan Sanctuary at Bawley Point which works to reintroduce threatened species
The iconic and high end facility at Willinga Park will provide the perfect afternoon backdrop and the visit will come with a fully provided for afternoon tea for guests.
"Conservation is a group effort, and the Shoalhaven Fox Control Program works in conjunction with agencies involved in the conservation space to restore balance in the environment," SFCG's Ryan Wall said.
"Attendees will become aware of threatened species programs in the area, and learn how they can help in protecting them."
The Shoalhaven Fox Control Group Field Day will take place on Saturday October 15.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
