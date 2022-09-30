South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Willinga Park set to play host to Shoalhaven Fox Field Day

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 30 2022 - 5:23am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Spotted Tail Quoll will be a large focus in next month's Field Day. Picture by WWF

The Shoalhaven Fox Control Group (SFCG) will be making their way to Willinga Park next month for a can't miss Field Day full of important information about our local land and wildlife.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.