Strap in your tastebuds, ready those palettes and open thy gobs, because KFC has pioneered a shiny new beacon of plant-based deliciousness: Wicked Popcorn.
A marriage of two KFC fan-favourites, Wicked Popcorn takes the iconic spice of Wicked Wings and packs it into popcorn-sized morsels.
Wicked Popcorn is the perfect combo for those looking to substitute their meat eats with a meat-free alternative.
Wicked Popcorn is hitting menus across 14 KFC restaurants in the NSW South Coast, including Bega, Batemans Bay, Bomaderry, Nowra, and Ulladulla.
So for fans in the area or those itching for a poppin' road trip, this is your jam.
But the lip-smacking news doesn't end there. KFC has gone ahead and jazzed up this limited-time offering with a brand-new Lime Ranch dipping sauce.
Sally Spriggs, CMO at KFC Australia said they were excited to serve up wicked popcorn.
"It's an innovative product that offers more choice on our menu," she said.
"We're always looking to treat our fans with new products, so we hope they'll enjoy this meat-free option which offers that great KFC taste our fans know and love.
"Locals should head down to KFC for the limited-time offer and try it while they can."
Available from Tuesday August 9 to Monday September 5, Wicked Popcorn, the Wicked Popcorn Bowl and Wicked Popcorn Combo can be purchased from participating KFC restaurants and via the KFC App.
