Content warning: this article makes reference to sexual assault. If this is triggering for you, or somebody you know, call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).
As part of her time on one of Australia's biggest reality shows, a Nowra 'beauty' has landed a simulated plane, read a news bulletin for Channel Nine and been a stuntwoman - and that is only just part of it.
Advertisement
Emily McCarthy was not sure what to expect when she signed up for Beauty and the Geek (BATG), but said it exceeded that "multiplied by a hundred".
The former flight attendant, who grew up in Nowra and lives in Cronulla, was eliminated from the beloved reality show with her partner and 'geek' Jason Mihalopoulos, on August 1.
She said there has been mixed emotions with BATG wrapping up this week, but it has been a joy to watch back.
"The highlights have been the people I've met, everyone got along so well, it's like one big family, and being paired with Jason," she said.
Emily was initially paired with Jayden and then Nate, before host Sophie Monk finally partnered her with data scientist and musician Jason.
"Jason and I formed a really strong bond, it was a slow burn because he is shy, but he opened up on the show with his confident side," she said, and is close with him outside of BATG.
"It's nice to have a lifelong friend."
As part of a challenge where beauties and geeks do a "life swap", Emily took Jason to her neck of the woods - her mother's pub The Northern Nowra Tavern.
"I was proud to showcase Nowra to everyone, mum loves running the business there," she said.
While the show was broadcasted, Jason said he wanted to step out of his comfort zone, and was tasked with taking orders and running the family pub for the day.
He even surprised Emily by performing a song he wrote and only rehearsed in front of her in front of the crowd.
The data scientist invited her up to sing with him.
"Even though I appeared so confident, I was screaming on the inside - mum put me through singing lessons for five years and they did not pay off," she laughed.
Advertisement
Although she was only on the show for a few weeks at that point, her mother said she noticed a change in her daughter.
Emily fell in love with the series when it made a comeback in 2021, and wanted to be part of the unique experience, and said it was what she "needed" at a difficult time.
She disclosed on her Instagram account after the elimination, that she was sexually assaulted days before she was asked to be interviewed for the show.
"I am not sure of the mental place I would be if it was not for the show," she said.
Advertisement
"I am grateful for BATG and getting back to my happy self."
Emily plans to travel and work overseas with her built-up confidence.
The finale of Beauty and the Geek Australia is on tonight (August 3) at 7.30pm on Channel Nine, and will be on 9Now along with all of the other episodes.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.