South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Can you help police with any information?Shoalhaven missing persons cases

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated August 3 2022 - 3:24am, first published 2:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MISSING: Two missing people in the South Coast Police District, Gordon Andrews and Kathleen Harris. Photos: Supplied

Missing Persons Week runs between Sunday, July 31 and Saturday, August 6.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.