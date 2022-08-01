Superoos steamroll Sharks in important win

The Jamberoo Superoos have given their top three semi-final ambitions a boost after steamrolling the Shellharbour Sharks 48-4 at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday.
With then top five now finalised, points differential is likely to play an important part in deciding spots within the final five and the Superoos 44-point win has seen them sit comfortably in third spot, despite sharing that position with the in-form Stingrays of Shellharbour with four rounds remaining.
Both teams have a similar run to the finals, with Jamberoo's final round clash with local rivals Kiama Knights at Kevin Walsh Oval looming as a crunch game.
The visitors jumped out of the blocks and had two tries on the board through Kyle Stone and Luke Asquith in the opening minutes as they ran out to a 10-0 lead.
The Sharks hit back when big winger Jake Ecclestone caught the defence napping to dive over in the corner, but Isaac Morris, deputising for the wounded Matt Carroll who was carrying a hamstring strain, narrowly failed to convert.
Superoos prop James Gilmore added his name to the scoresheet when Jono Dallas put him in a gap before a Brendan Smith flick pass put five-eighth Mark Asquith over under the posts.
Just when the score looked like remaining at 22-4 at halftime, a Morris short-kick was charged down by former Shark Matt Forsyth and he raced 60 metres to score, despite the valiant efforts of Sharks fullback Jye Brooker.
Unfortunately for the home side things didn't improve after the break as Luke Asquith grabbed two more tries to complete his hat-trick and Stone one for his double, while winger Ben Barnard also crossed.
In an emphatic win, forwards Luke Asquith, Kyle Stone and Jack Scurr where hard to handle all day, while Jono Dallas directed play superbly from half-back.
Hudson Spicer, James Ralphs and Brooker tried hard all day for the Sharks.
Jamberoo will look to protect their home field against the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets at Kevin Walsh Oval, while the Sharks will look to revive their spirits in a local derby with the Stingrays at Flinders Field.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
