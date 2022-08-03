What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Get set for a wedding extravaganza: the South Coast Wedding Trail and Fair is coming to the Shoalhaven, in two deluxe parts. On Saturday (August 13), hit the road for the trail, stopping in at some of the most picturesque venues the South Coast Has to offer. Then head to Pyree Hall on Sunday (August 14) for the wedding fair, to meet local suppliers of all your nuptial needs. For more information, times, and to register, visit the South Coast Weddings website.