What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

History and music are coming together for a performance like no other. Acclaimed guitarists Slava and Leonard Grigoryan will bring their genre-spanning musical stylings to Shoalhaven audiences this week, in celebration of their new album This Is Us. Inspired by tangible objects from Australian National Museum, the brothers have composed a unique and beautiful suite which traces the complex and diverse history of our nation. The brothers will play Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Friday (August 5) and Milton Theatre on Saturday (August 6). For tickets, visit the Grigoryan Brothers website.
Bundanon Built tour
Explore the historic buildings and architecture designed by leading architects Glenn Murcutt, Wendy Lewin and Reg Lark, and Kerstin Thompson - right here in our own backyard. On the first Saturday of every month, Bundanon Built architecture tours open the doors to Bundanon's nineteenth century Homestead, twentieth century farm workers cottages, and world-renowned contemporary buildings. Happening this Saturday (August 6), 11am to 12.30pm. Tour is free with your art museum entry.
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, more plants for the garden, or locally crafted homewares, your nearest market is bound to have it. This week, there's the Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 3-6pm), Milton Farmers Market (Saturday, 8.30-11.30am), Jervis Bay Maritime Museum twilight market (Saturday, 3-7pm), Culburra Beach Monthly Markets (Sunday, 8am-2pm), The Berry Markets (8.30am-2.30pm), and The Mill Market at Pyree (Sunday, 10am-3pm).
The Messiah Series
Catch the latest works of Gerringong-based abstract artist Deborah Dicembre, at her solo exhibition The Messiah Series. Exploring the interaction between mankind and the divine, each of the large one-metre-square paintings has been inspired by ancient Jewish poems and prose. The unique works are on show at Gerringong's Fern St Gallery for a limited run - the last day to drop in is this Sunday (August 7). Doors are open 10am to 4pm.
THEM
An unmissable and compelling tale of survival, friendship, and the things we are willing to do to protect the ones we love. From multi-award-winning playwright, Samah Sabawi comes THEM. Part tragedy, part comedy, THEM follows a young family as they face the decision whether to flee their war-torn city. Coming to the Studio Theatre at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on August 12-13. Tickets are available online or at the box office.
Wedding Trail and Fair
Get set for a wedding extravaganza: the South Coast Wedding Trail and Fair is coming to the Shoalhaven, in two deluxe parts. On Saturday (August 13), hit the road for the trail, stopping in at some of the most picturesque venues the South Coast Has to offer. Then head to Pyree Hall on Sunday (August 14) for the wedding fair, to meet local suppliers of all your nuptial needs. For more information, times, and to register, visit the South Coast Weddings website.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
