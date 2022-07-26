Embracing the abstract at Messiah exhibition

Freelance abstract artist Deborah Dicembre has unveiled a solo exhibition at Gerringong's Fern Street Gallery.
Dubbed 'The Messiah Series', Ms Dicembre said she hoped to "give shape, colour and form to ethereal or non-bodied concepts such as emotions, energy, thoughts and experiences".
Messiah consists of seven paintings, each a one-metre square.
They depict and explore a name, character trait or role played by Mashiach Nagid - the Hebrew name for God - the Messiah King.
The names of the paintings are in Hebrew, Greek, and English. They take their text and meaning from ancient Jewish poems and prose. Each painting features a single colour and the many hues and values of that colour.
"I am particularly interested in the way the divine and mankind interact, make contact and commune or blend together with one another," Ms Dicembre said.
"The humanity of Christ and the divinity of man interest me. This thin veil that that has been pierced, this chasm that has been crossed, allowing one to mingle and communicate with the other."
Ms Dicembre said she had embraced "abstract expressionism" to give each piece its own distinct style, while maintaining a connection with the whole collection.
"They are all very different yet part of the One Whole. I've used, acrylics, oils, graphites, inks, watercolours, you name it. If it gave me the mark I was after, I used it," she said.
Messiah opened to the public on July 25 and will run from 10am-4pm daily until August 7.
