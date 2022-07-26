South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Embracing the abstract at Messiah exhibition

Updated July 26 2022 - 4:06am, first published 3:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deborah Dicembre's exhibit dubbed 'Messiah' has opened at the Fern Tree Gallery in Gerringong.

Freelance abstract artist Deborah Dicembre has unveiled a solo exhibition at Gerringong's Fern Street Gallery.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.