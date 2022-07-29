South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Nowra's Maddy Collier receive guernsey for debut Swans season

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 29 2022 - 4:24am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HISTORY: The Sydney Swans pictured with their guernseys ahead of their inaugural season in the competition. Picture: Sydney Swans.

Nowra's Maddy Collier has taken another step forward in her AFLW career, as she accepted her playing guernsey for her upcoming season with the new expansion Sydney Swans.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.