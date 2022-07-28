U23 Blaze trail to grand finals with one point win

The U23s South Coast Blaze have secured their place in the grand final with a nail-biting one point win over the Manly Warringah Sapphires in the preliminary finals of the NSW Premier League last night.
It was a back and forth affair that saw both sides go on stellar runs throughout, with the clutch play of the Blaze allowing them to walk away victors, 45-44 and continue their golden run season.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
It was business for the South Coast right from the start as they came out firing, taking an early 8-3 lead in the first quarter thanks to a tight defensive scheme spearheaded by GK Sharnee Behr, GD Emma Mateo, WD Jess Bowden, and C Bronnee Loy.
The Blaze managed to hold this lead as they finished the first up 12-8.
The second quarter saw some small errors from the Blaze cost them the lead as the Sapphires went ahead 20-19 with three minutes to go in the period.
A rush of energy from C Clare McCrohon and fresh legs from WA Lindesay Tui helped the side to regain their composure as well as a one-point lead at the half, 23-22.
The third quarter was hotly contested with both teams going goal for goal.
Sapphires were again able to go on a run to retake the lead, 30-28, but the Blaze stayed composed. Manaia Mete coming in at GA, Gabby Eaton coming in at WD and Bronnee returning to C all helped the team to remain level headed and focused.
A strong rebound from Behr with less than two minutes to go helped the Blaze to retake the lead 35-33.
It was a real test for the South Coast in the final frame as Manly threw everything they had at the side, but they managed to hold their lead, with the strong play of GS Papi Alaalatoa keeping the Blaze's match alight.
The lead was 45-44 with two minutes remaining as the Blaze were passing around in an attempt to wind down the clock.
However, the Sapphires secured a clutch intercept to get the ball to their goal end with a chance to level it up with five seconds remaining, the shot was missed however with GK Emma Mateo fighting hard to secure the rebound, which was just enough for the Blaze to take the win.
The stage is now set with the Blaze facing off against the Sutherland Stingrays in the Grand Final on 6pm, Saturday August 6 at Ken Roswall Arena.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.