A mental health surfing initiative focused on war veterans is opening its arms to first responders after receiving new funding.
The Veteran Surf Project is a learn to surf program where veterans go surfing twice a week at Seven Mile Beach Gerroa, to heal from psychological injuries suffered during military service.
Advertisement
Many of the veterans who utilize the program experience symptoms of PTSD, with the program even being credited as saving the lives of at least three members.
The initiative recently received a boost from NSW Government to expand its services to include NSW first responders who may be experiencing similar mental health challenges as the veterans.
This new funding will allow first responders from police, ambulance and firefighters to join the program, something they were previously not able to do because earlier Federal funding from DVA was specifically for veterans.
Founder of the Veteran Surf Project, Mr Rusty Moran said he was stoked to see the first responders get the proper recognition and funding to join the program.
"We had a local psychologist (Lisa Elliot of Picton Psychology) who sponsored three former cops last year as a little test run and that was a huge success." Mr Moran said.
"The guys really picked up the surfing bug, enjoyed the camaraderie and improved their psych scores with one even returning to work at the [NSW police] force."
Mr Moran explained how surf therapy is an emerging tool for treating mental health challenges.
"We all know how good a walk or swim at the beach makes you feel," he said.
"You forget about any stress for that time; Learning to surf takes that feeling to another level because it requires complete focus, it's meditative and its addictive."
According to Mr Moran, surfing is especially suited for military or front-line workers who crave an adrenaline hit.
"Surfing provides a physical challenge, time to rest and chat in between waves, then a burst of adrenaline riding a wave, and a few laughs at the each other's wipe-outs," he said.
READ MORE:
Member and advocate of the program, Greg Williams (better known to the group and his friends as 'Willow') has welcomed the extra funding.
"I think it's brilliant," Mr Williams said.
"Veterans, first responders, we're all the same in that we have worked in the front lines and been exposed to all sorts of trauma over the years.
"We've all seen traumatic things, first responders deserve to be in this program as much as veterans, so I think it's great."
Advertisement
The funding will also allow the program to begin holding surf retreat camps, which according to Mr Williams, will allow others from different locations to learn to surf.
"People will be able to come down from up north, up from the south, come over from Canberra and enjoy the surf with us over five day camps," he said.
"We're going to hold a trail camp on a long weekend in a couple of months, then a big one around the November mark."
Mr Williams said the new funding will allow these camps to take place through paying for the accommodation.
"This camp idea is something we've been wanting to do for a long time," he said.
"We're going to be doing this camp for PTSD sufferers, to learn to surf and clear their heads and just absorb the natural beach environment with a supportive crew."
Advertisement
Bringing the new funding to the program is the NSW Government, with Stuart Ayers announcing to Mr Moran the funding has been confirmed in a letter.
NSW Minister of Sport, Hon Stuart Ayres MP, confirmed in a social media post that the Veteran Surf Project 'is doing some pretty cool work to help our veterans along with police, firefighters and paramedics.'
Former Defence Minister Marise Payne was also a strong advocate for the Veteran Surf Project, visiting the program multiple times and listening to the stories of a few veterans who said it saved their life.
In a Facebook post, the Senator congratulated the program for receiving this funding.
"I'm thrilled to see this support for Veteran Surf Project from the NSW Government," Ms Payne said in the social media post.
Ms Payne also used the post to thank the veterans for their service to the country.
Advertisement
"Thanks to all the veterans I have met at the VSP for your service to our nation," she said.
To register or get in touch with Veteran Surf Project, text Rusty on 0414 245 216.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.