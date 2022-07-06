South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Fee-free hospitality training to be offered to South Coast youth these school holidays

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated July 6 2022 - 5:43am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock pleased to see the fee-free hospitality training for youth in the South Coast these school holidays. Picture: Supplied.

Young people across the South Coast are set to benefit from fee-free hospitality training.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.