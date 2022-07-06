Young people across the South Coast are set to benefit from fee-free hospitality training.
These Winter school holidays, fee-free training within the hospitality industry will be offered to students aged 16 and above to help them gain the skills they need for jobs within the industry.
State member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock said the hospitality industry offers incredible opportunities and this initiative will give students a great head start in the industry.
"By giving local students a foot-in-the-door, they'll gain practical experience and build industry connections," Mrs Hancock said.
"This in turn supports their ongoing education and employment pathways and help businesses meet demand for workers."
Courses taking part in the initiative and being available for fee-free training include Statement of Attainment in Hospitality Skills, Statement of Attainment in Espresso Coffee, and Food Safety Supervisor.
Minister for Skills and Training, Alister Henskens said 1,000 free training places are up for grabs as part of ta new NSW Government initiative.
"We want to provide more opportunities for young people to get the skills they need for a first job, a new job or a better job, and this program is another great example of that," Mr Henskens said.
Since February, the NSW Government has delivered 10,000 fee-free Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) courses.
The hospitality sector supports more than 300,000 jobs across NSW according to Minister for Hospitality and Racing, Kevin Anderson.
Mr Anderson said now is the perfect time for students to gain their free qualification and enter the industry.
"These free courses will help young people get jobs at local cafes and restaurants, which will support hospitality businesses who are in need of staff," Mr Anderson said.
Fee-free training will begin for interested South Coast youth during the July and September school holiday periods.
Courses are available through TAFE NSW and other registered training organisations.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
