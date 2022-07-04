SES tells Sussex Inlet residents: prepare for flooding now

Residents of Sussex Inlet are being warned to prepare now for moderate flooding.
Heavy rain in the region is set to combine with Monday night's high tide, with a moderate flood peak of 1.2m forecast at about 11pm.
Advertisement
Currently the river height at Sussex Inlet is 0.91m and rising; this is the minor flood level.
Homes in low lying areas are likely to flood. The SES has identified the following areas as potential flood-affected locations:
Residents of these streets, and other low-lying areas, are advised to prepare by:
Farmers and rural property owners should move pumps, other equipment and livestock away from rising waters.
Further rainfall is forecast during Monday into Tuesday, which may cause further river level rises and prolonged flooding.
This situation is being closely monitored, and revised predictions will be provided as necessary.
A series of weather warnings are currently active in the Shoalhaven, for flooding, heavy rain, gale force winds, and dangerous surf.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.