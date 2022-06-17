Never weak to speak

When I first held my new-born brother in my arms as a young teen, I was very apprehensive and delicate with him and I always remember my Mum saying "he won't break".
While that didn't mean he was ready to go in the backyard and play tackle football with his older brothers, it has served as a reminder to me ever since that people can be so much tougher than we ever give ourselves credit for.
But that doesn't mean even the strongest people don't ever fall down, so this is a timely reminder for anyone going through anxiety or depression that the tough thing to do is open up about it, to start a conversation.
I did a story this week with a man who is completing a loop of Australia on a postie bike to help prevent veteran suicide and something he said resonated.
"You're not weak if you're suffering depression and it's not weak to seek professional help, that's a sign of strength.
"Start a conversation, to chat with someone, that's the single most important thing you can do."
Men's mental health week is nearing a close, but it's never a bad time for anyone to seek help if you need it.
Everyone needs a good support network around them and professional help can be the start to building that network.
Because then, much like my baby brother, with the right people holding you up, you won't break either.
Jacob McMaster
Deputy Editor
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I also get a kick out of taking amateur landscape and wildlife photography. I find pressure washing videos soothing.
