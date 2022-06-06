South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

The NSW Poisons Information Centre answered more than 5000 calls from the Illawarra-Shoalhaven in 2021

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated June 6 2022 - 11:40pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Poisons alert: More than 5000 calls were made to the NSW Poisons Information Centre from the Illawarra-Shoalhaven in 2021. Picture: Adam McLean

Common over-the-counter pain medications, alcohol, hand sanitiser and even bleach were the leading causes of calls to the NSW poisons hotline from the Illawarra-Shoalhaven area last year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.