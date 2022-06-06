"Very special!".
That's how three US military personnel described a Shoalhaven service to commemorate the collision between the USS Frank E. Evans and the Royal Australian Navy aircraft carrier HMAS Melbourne in 1969, in which 74 US sailors died.
Advertisement
The inaugural USS Frank E. Evans Commemoration Service in the Shoalhaven was hosted on the banks of the Shoalhaven River at Longreach on Friday afternoon.
Among the many guests at the special service hosted by the Keith Payne VC Veterans Benefit Group (KPVCVBG) was US Embassy Defence Marine Attaché Captain David Rivera, and two US naval personnel, Lieutenant Erin Devivies and LEUT Casey Callahan, who are both currently on exchange at HMAS Albatross.
Read more:
"This [the service] is something new and very special," CAPT Rivera said.
"It's great to be able to acknowledge the 74 lives lost and showcase what they'd done during their time onboard the ship."
In his official address, CAPT Rivera outlied the Frank E. Evans' history,
The US destroyer and RAN aircraft carrier collided while on exercises in the South China Sea at 3am on June 3,1969.
HMAS Albatross was well represented on Melbourne at the time, with an estimated 200 personnel from 805 Squadron who were flying the Skyhawk aircraft onboard, along with 816 Squadron which was flying Trackers and their associated support personnel support and Wessex Helicopters, from the 817 Squadron, which were providing search and rescue capabilities.
The service came to be after conversations with two locals who were onboard Melbourne at the time "Spike" Jones and "Mak" Makila.
Both are members of the KPVCVBG.
LEUT Devivies, who is currently on exchange working in the RAN Tactical Electrical Warfare Section, said it was "incredible" that another country's navy was commemorating the US sailors lost.
"I've been on a ship, been on ship deployment, been on the bridge when it's dark and all the lights are off and things like that...I know what that can be like," she said.
"To think that sailors' lives lost are not just remembered by us but remembered by the Australian navy and all our allies, I think it's really incredible."
LEUT Callahan, who is flying Seahawk Romeo helicopters with 725 Squadron, said the service was "outstanding".
Advertisement
"It was outstanding and goes to the bond our two nations have," he said.
"The sacrifices our two nations have made to support each other and our goals and missions. It's truly special."
Among the other special guests at the service was Australia's oldest surviving Victoria Cross recipient, Keith Payne and George Cross recipient Michael Pratt.
For the US trio, meeting Mr Payne, whose VC in the US is equivalent to the Congressional Medal of Honour, was a thrill.
"Meeting Mr Payne is very special," CAPT Rivera said.
"This is pretty big deal. I work in an almost all Australian team and when I told them I was coming to meet Keith Payne VC they were up in arms.
Advertisement
"It's amazing, awesome, a great honour to come here and be part of this."
Mr Payne said he has "fond memories" of working with the US Special Forces.
To complete the service Mr Jones, who attended the 50th anniversary commemorations of the collision in the US, presented a special plaque to CAPT Rivera to mark the occasion, with the wording "Forever United" summing up the occasion perfectly.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Advertisement
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.