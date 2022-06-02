The use of mobile telephones, tablets and personal computers is common in most people's lives.
Children are encouraged to use these devices to assist with their studies and stay connected, but this technology can also be used by online predators to target children.
A lot of children use mobile devices to keep in contact with friends via social media. While using these sites, there is a chance they could come into contact with online predators.
Here are some simple steps we all can take to help protect our children when they are online.
Children - protect yourself online
NEVER post personal information, including your name, home address, photograph, phone number or school, anywhere on the internet.
ALWAYS tell your parents or another adult you know of any contact online that makes you feel uncomfortable.
NEVER arrange a face-to-face meeting with someone you have chatted to online without your parents' or carers' full knowledge. Have a parent/carer accompany you.
ALWAYS think before sending. Pressing 'send' is definite and final - you can't get it back.
DO NOT send a picture of yourself to anyone you don't know.
Parents - protect your children online
ALWAYS educate your children about the dangers associated with online conversations.
ENSURE that you discuss age-appropriate sites with your children.
TALK to your child about what they do online and their favourite sites to visit.
CHECK with your child's school, public library, and other places they frequent to find out what internet sites they're accessing.
ALWAYS monitor the status of safety settings on devices used by your child.
Protect your home devices
DEACTIVATE settings like GPS from social media sites used by your child.
ENSURE you and your family use strong passwords to secure your devices.
ALWAYS use secure web browsers and active parental control restrictions on your home computer and devices.
PROTECT your passwords so your child cannot automatically purchase apps without your approval.
DO NOT GIVE YOUR PASSWORD TO ANYONE - NO ONE!
