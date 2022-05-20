The Shellharbour Sharks and Stingrays of Shellharbour could not be separated on the scoreboard when they last met.
The Shellharbour rivals played out a thrilling 22-22 draw in their Group 7 stoush at Flinders Field in the shortened 2021 season.
Sharks coach Abed Atallah is expecting another tough match when the teams resume their Shellharbour derby this Saturday at Ron Costello Oval from 3pm.
He said the rivalry had definitely picked up in recent years, with Shellharbour having the better of the Stingrays in their first few years playing first grade in Group 7.
"We are quite an established club and had the better of the Stingrays in the early days,'' Atallah said.
''I think they've only been in first grade for about six or seven years now. The rivalry has definitely picked up though in resent years.
''Last season's game was especially tough. I'm expecting another tough encounter on Saturday.
"They're quite competitive nowadays, so we have to at least match that to get the win."
The Sharks have won two of their opening three games this season, downing Albion Park and Nowra in successive weeks before losing to Gerringong in their latest contest.
Atallah was happy with the season start but said his team would improve as the season progressed.
"We are still working on building some combinations. It is still quite early in the year and there is still a lot of games of footy to be played yet so we will just slowly build our way into the season," he said.
Atallah is not alone in expecting big things from the Sharks this season after a lean couple of years for the club.
When the 2021 season was abandoned after only 10 rounds, the Sharks were in seventh position, chalking up only two wins and one draw from eight fixtures.
Injuries didn't help their cause during the season in which the club was also celebrating its centenary.
The 2020 season was also poor for the Sharks who missed out on the finals for the first time in almost a decade.
Atallah is aware of the expectations and said the club was aiming to be in contention when the big games were played at the end of the season.
"Our goal is of course to get back into the semi-finals. It's not going to be easy but we will work hard to get there," he said.
"It is important though that we concentrate on who we are playing next up. The Stingrays won't be easy, especially up the middle, they have a decent forward pack.
"We also have a good pack but we need to step up and match their aggression up the middle, and also have a bit of polish at the end of our sets.
"We don't want to lose to them. There is no love lost when we play the Stingrays, that is for sure."
The feeling was mutual for Stingrays' coach Brad Reh.
Reh, who shares the coaching duties with his brother Greg Reh, said the Stingrays needed to beat their cross-town rivals to get their season back on track.
"Being a derby makes it an important game as it is. It's also important that we start winning some games," he said.
The Stingrays head into the round 6 clash having won only one of their three games to date.
They started the season with a good win over Berry before being pipped at the post by Jamberoo.
"We fell off the wheels in our last start against Warilla two weeks ago so it's important we get back on track on Saturday," Reh said.
"Last year's game against the Sharks was tough and I'm sure Saturday's game will be no different.
"They've recruited quite well by the sounds of it. There is a few ex-NRL players they've fit into their points system.
"It should be a really tough game. We had a couple of guys who played in the country side [last week] so we've both got some decent players who will take the field on Saturday.
"We've also picked up a few new players this season in Matt Delbenco from the Dragons system as well as Tom Warner from Albion Park and Jake Horton has come down from Sydney.
"We're looking at doing well on Saturday and have set our sights on playing finals football this season.
"Then our goal like everyone else, is to win the competition."
Other weekend matches:
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
