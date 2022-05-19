Gerringong and Kiama derby, Ford suiting up for game 200, highlights Group Seven round six

Two of Group Sevens strongest sides this year will face off this weekend in a classic derby on Kiama ground.
The Kiama Knights look like a new and improved unit to start the year.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
They have yet to drop a game so far and are already halfway to eclipsing their total wins from last years shortened season.
Kicking off the year strong with a 26-0 win over Nowra Bomaderry and following it up with a 38-18 win over Berry Shoalhaven Heads, the Knights will look to take down one of the league's giants this weekend and truly prove they're a side to watch out for.
Gerringong continue their run of excellence from season to season with this year being no different.
The long-time Group Seven giant has started the year with undefeated performances, to nobody's surprise.
They put the league on notice in their first match with a 22-4 win over fellow giant Jamberoo.
Following on from this big win, they beat Milton Ulladulla 28-14 and most recently took down the Shellharbour Sharks 32-20.
This weekends match is a fight between two classic rivals, with just the bends separating the two townships, and you can be sure the win will mean a little extra to whoever manages to chalk it up.
Gerringong head coach Scott Stewart said he was excited for the weekend's battle, and the team looked forward to it every year.
"It's never mattered where Gerringong and Kiama run on the ladder, that matchup is always going to be a willing game," he said.
"Most of them have all gone to school together, so there's just that extra energy going up against Kiama.
"It's definitely a win that's going to be a fight to grab, it'll be a good gauge of where we are going as a team going up against them."
Kiama head coach Marc Laird echoed a similar sentiment when asked about the anticipated matchup.
"Obviously Gerringong has been a tough club for the last couple of years and getting the two points from them would really give us a good boost," he said.
"They are a side that will hurt you for making stupid mistakes, so if we can limit the amount of possessions they have and are able to capitalise on the opportunities that we have, I think we'll be in with a good chance."
Advertisement
Stewart said he had been impressed with Gerringong's front row to start the year, and was excited to see them continue to bring 100 per cent to every match.
"Our front row has been really good. That's Alexander Weir, Judd Collyer, Nathan Ford and Aaron Grigg, they've all been real standouts," he said.
"Everyone else has put forward great contributions but those are the guys who have really stood out for us at different stages of the season."
Laird has also been just as happy with his team's efforts to start the year.
"I'm honestly pretty happy with everyone, I haven't had one or two players stand, it's been a very solid team," he said.
"The forwards are doing the hard work and the backs are getting the rewards which is generally what you want to see."
Advertisement
He also echoed that the team is not satisfied where they are yet and that they still have plenty to improve on as a collective group.
"That's probably a good thing with the start we've had to the year and yeah, we are very excited for the weekend," he said.
Stewart noted that Gerringong would have to have their wits about them going up against Kiama, and be prepared to go to battle.
"They have got some really quick outside backs, our kick chase will really have to be on and I want to really see us improve our ball control which has been pretty down all year," he said.
"We really want to just keep the ball away from them, give a good kick chase when we have it and try to make them come out of their end and open things up a bit."
The weekend's match-up is also significant as it will mark Gerringong Captain Nathan Ford's 200th career first grade game with the club.
Advertisement
Ford, who made his first grade debut back in 2009, is a five time premiership winner and eight time runner up in the Michael Cronin medal.
"Nathan has lead the side with his fitness, competitiveness, toughness and skill for the past thirteen years," the team posted on social media.
You can be sure Ford and the rest of the Gerringong Lions will be playing with some extra motivation to grind out the win in the name of their captain.
The Kiama Knights will kick off against the Gerringong Lions on Saturday May 21 at 3pm at Kiama Showground.
Another derby to watch out for is the battle of Shellharbour as the Stingrays take on the Sharks at their homeground (Ron Costello Oval) at 3pm also on the Saturday.
It is a matchup that always brings out the fighting spirit of both Shellharbour sides.
Advertisement
Other weekend matches:
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.