Furry friends and their owners rejoice as 'Bomo Dog Bowl' project one step closer to reality

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 17 2022 - 6:23am, first published 6:00am
BOMO DOG BOWL: After a three years of people power, Bomaderry's new off-leash dog park is one step closer to reality as construction is set to begin next week. Picture: supplied.

With construction of the new Bomaderry off-leash dog park set to begin next week, dogs and their owners were out in force on Sunday in a show of support for the project.

