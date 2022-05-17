With construction of the new Bomaderry off-leash dog park set to begin next week, dogs and their owners were out in force on Sunday in a show of support for the project.
An Initiative of Bomaderry Community Inc., the park has been three years in the making with thousands of volunteer hours going into planning and pushing for grants.
Known to locals as the "Bomo Dog Bowl", the new infrastructure will be built on the decommissioned fields of Thurgate Oval and aims to reactivate an empty community space in the heart of Bomaderry.
"This project has been a labour of love for all involved," Bomaderry Community Inc. representative, Kylie Knight said.
"People in Bomaderry have needed a safe off-leash space for years to run and socialise their dogs.
"This park has been custom designed and will be purpose-built to meet the needs of our community."
Promoting innovative play for dogs and their humans, Stage One of the project involves construction of a large perimeter fence and plumbing into the enclosure so that dogs can exercise safely off-leash.
It was designed in consultation with renowned dog park designer, Fiona De Rosa, and aims to increase positive off-leash interactions while reducing risks to dogs and their owners.
With the aim of creating something fun yet functional, local designer Brett Taylor worked with landscape architect Ray Fuggle on plans to set out a vision for the park, while Lissa and Andrew Barnum of the Barnum Group introduced a vibrant dimension to the project.
"It's a big project for a small group of volunteers, but the amount of support we've received has been phenomenal," Kylie said.
"We've received project management mentoring from civil construction giants Downer Seymour Whyte, extensive hands-on construction support from John Druce of Druce DP, and literally thousands of dollars in financial and physical donations from local dog owners and businesses across the region."
Having thrown ongoing support behind the project, Shoalhaven councillor Serenely Copley congratulated all involved on reaching the milestone.
"This is a perfect example of what can happen when communities mobilise to solve local problems," Cr Copley said.
"Council has so many competing priorities that when a team of determined community volunteers is willing to step up and take the lead on a project like this, of course we're going to support them."
Permitting weather, construction for Stage One is expected to be complete in May.
An official opening will be held in the coming months, hosted by the Bomaderry Community Inc., with residents and their dogs invited.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
