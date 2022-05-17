Shoalhaven Hospital's vaccination clinic is set to close at the end of next month as demand for the jab has decreased.
The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) announced on Tuesday that it would close the Shoalhaven Hospital's vaccination centre, as well as Wollongong's mass vaccination centre and Shellharbour City Centre's clinic, on June 30.
Advertisement
The clinics, which were set up to meet the demand for mass vaccination will gradually be closed as demand has now decreased, allowing the staff working in these centres, including many nurses, to be redeployed to their roles in hospitals and health services.
"At their peak, vaccinations administered at ISLHD operated clinics reached an average of 7,900 per week, while in recent weeks, the average is around 750," District health chief Margot Mains said.
"Many staff have already been redeployed from our vaccination clinics to work in areas impacted by staff furloughed due to COVID-19 and increased demand for hospital and emergency services, which is likely to remain high over the coming winter period."
Read more:
Shoalhaven Hospital's vaccination clinic opened in May last year.
Ms Mains said closure of the clinics would allow for a focus on delivering outreach clinics for vulnerable and harder to reach communities with lower vaccination rates and hospital patients and staff.
GPs and pharmacies will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to the majority of the community.
"The past few years have been challenging for everyone, but our community has remained strongly committed to getting vaccinated against COVID-19," Ms Mains said.
"The District's vaccination facilities, and the hundreds of dedicated staff who work there, have significantly contributed to a program which has seen more than 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered at our centres since early last year."
Ms Mains said NSW Health has contingency plans in place to support GPs and pharmacies if rapid upscaling is required to accommodate an additional booster dose or a new vaccine for a new variant of concern.
She extended her thanks to the community for coming forward to get the jab.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.