South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven hospital's vaccination clinic to close its doors as demand for jab drops

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 17 2022 - 3:52am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency Department nurse Matthew White was proud to be the first person to receive the vaccine at Shoalhaven Hospital in May 2021. File image.

Shoalhaven Hospital's vaccination clinic is set to close at the end of next month as demand for the jab has decreased.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.