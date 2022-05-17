South Coast Register
Shoalhaven volunteers set for a $1.5m boost to continue improving health of rivers

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 17 2022 - 6:30am, first published 5:00am
PROMISE: Shoalhaven Riverwatch volunteers, Shoalhaven Labor councillor Liza Butler, former Minister for the Environment Peter Garrett, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Deputy Labor Leader Richard Marles at Shoalhaven Heads on Tuesday. Picture: supplied.

Over the last 25 years, Shoalhaven Riverwatch volunteers have worked tirelessly to propagate and plant more than 110,000 mangroves along local river banks.

