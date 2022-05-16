South Coast Register
Home Truths

Cyndy Kitt Vogelsang makes tough decision to shut up shop as Nowra's housing crisis continues to bite

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 16 2022 - 7:18am, first published 1:30am
Cyndy Kitt Vogelsang has made the tough call to move from Nowra, and close her store Anne Bonny's Locker on Berry Street in the next six months. Picture: Grace Crivellaro.

Since her rental was destroyed by a fire, Cyndy Kitt Vogelsang has spent the last 12 months couch surfing and has struggled to secure a new home.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

