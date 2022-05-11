What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The best breaks of the South Coast are set to hit the big screen, when locally-made surf film Enter the Void premieres in Huskisson this weekend. What started out as a bit of fun among mates has turned into a fully-fledged movie, encapsulating a surfer's "tunnel vision" as they search for the next great wave. Opening at Huskisson Pictures on Saturday, May 14; there will also be a fundraiser screening on Sunday, May 22 at 4pm. Tickets can be purchased online.