What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Cowboy Up
World Championship Gold Buckle Campdraft
Witness the outstanding skill and horsemanship of the world's best campdrafters at the World Championship Gold Buckle Campdraft. This uniquely Australian sport is coming to Bawley Point for four exciting days of competition. Spectator-favourite events will feature, including the World Championship Gold Buckle, Cut-Out Feature, Ladies Dash for Cash, State of Origin, and Breed for the Future Parade. After the sport is over, there will be musical performances by Lee Kernaghan and James Blundell. Tickets are online. Happening Wednesday to Saturday (11-14 May) at Willinga Park.
Tasty Times
Celebration of Food Month
All through May, chefs of the Shoalhaven are spotlighting the best of local food and wine for Celebration of Food Month. This week, Terrara House is teaming up with Sydney's iconic Italian restaurants - Ormeggio and Pilu for a 'Coast to Coast' rivalry dinner (12 May), TAFE Ulladulla is hosting a coffee masterclass (14 May), and Kangaroo Valley's Hampden Deli is holding a 'delicious desserts' cooking class. Check out the Register's ultimate guide to Celebration of Food Month.
Crossfit Masters
NSW semi-final at Ulladulla
CrossFit Huey is gearing up for something major: the centre in Ulladulla will host the Masters HQ NSW semi-final this Saturday (14 May). About 60 of NSW's top CrossFit athletes will attend, for an impressive show of strength and athleticism across a wide variety of divisions. Competition is running from 7am to 3pm - find CrossFit Huey on Princes Hwy, Ulladulla.
Opening Night
Enter the Void surf film
The best breaks of the South Coast are set to hit the big screen, when locally-made surf film Enter the Void premieres in Huskisson this weekend. What started out as a bit of fun among mates has turned into a fully-fledged movie, encapsulating a surfer's "tunnel vision" as they search for the next great wave. Opening at Huskisson Pictures on Saturday, May 14; there will also be a fundraiser screening on Sunday, May 22 at 4pm. Tickets can be purchased online.
Illuminate
Milton Ulladulla Entertainers
Song, dance, circus acts, and a tasty meal are on the bill; Milton Ulladulla Entertainers present their variety show spectacular, Illuminate. At its heart, Illuminate is all about community, strength and light - plus, the show is also raising money for local community groups. Running nightly from Friday to Sunday (13-15 May) at the Ulladulla Civic Centre. Book your ticket for dinner and a show online.
Live Music
Josh Cunningham and Felicity Urquhart
South Coast born and bred musician Josh Cunningham is on a homecoming tour, co-headlining with his wife, country music star Felicity Urquhart. The couple are hot off the heels of appearances at the Tamworth Country Music Festival, and have just released an album together. Now, they are poised to unleash songs and stories of undeniable beauty upon hearts and ears. Catch Cunningham and Urquhart this Friday, 14 May at Milton Theatre. Tickets are available online.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
