South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

South Coast surf movie Enter The Void set for premiere screening on May 14

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated April 26 2022 - 4:27am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PREMIERE: Mates and local surfers Sam Duffy (left) and Russ Quinn have produced a South Coast surf movie, Enter The Void, which will premiere on May 14 at Huskisson Cinema.

When mates and local surf enthusiasts Russ Quinn and Sam Duffy started filming around local surf breaks "for a bit of fun" they never thought it would lead to a movie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.