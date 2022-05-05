A follow on from last week's discussion about CCTV and the potential evidence it can provide to assist police, this week we will talk about crime scene preservation and the impacts it can also have on police investigations.
There are many types of crime scenes and in some incidents many crime scene locations.
A crime scene does not necessarily have crime scene tape around its perimeter or a chalk outline of a body in the middle of it.
If you are a victim of a crime, you yourself may be a crime scene. Your clothing may contain evidence. If you are bitten, the bite wound may contain the offender's DNA.
Blood, steering wheels, entry point, exit points, hats and clothing may all contain either DNA or fingerprint evidence.
The best way to preserve a crime scene prior to police attending is to touch nothing and advise others to stay out of the area.
Now and then we see a few counterfeit bank notes being passed around the area.The bank notes themselves are a crime scene and should be dealt with as such.
If you identify a counterfeit bank note or believe you may have one but you're not sure, call the police. Prior to police arrival, do not pass the note around to all and sundry to have a look at.
Using disposable gloves, place the note into a clean paper bag (if you have one). If you don't have a bag, place the note somewhere safe where people can not touch it.
If you have CCTV, try and find the person who handed you the note on the footage before your memory fades.
Police will request CCTV as this could become vital evidence later, as we discussed last week. If you do not have CCTV, try to write down a description of the offender if you remember. Time, date and place should also be included.
Other CCTV cameras in the area may be able to provide further evidence if police know who they are looking for or what the offender was wearing.
Remember, not every investigation ends up in a successful prosecution, however you can help by protecting the crime scene before police arrive and public assistance is always valuable to our police investigations.
