South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

ON THE BEAT - Friday, May 6 - Preserving a crime scene is important

By Angus McMillan
Updated May 6 2022 - 7:47am, first published May 5 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police Shoalhaven crime prevention officer Senior Constable Angus McMillan.

A follow on from last week's discussion about CCTV and the potential evidence it can provide to assist police, this week we will talk about crime scene preservation and the impacts it can also have on police investigations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.