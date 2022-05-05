So are you a bit of a gun on the trivia front?
If so, you might want to head along to a special trivia day fundraiser being hosted by the Nowra Branch of the Country Women's Association.
Saturday, June 4 is the day you and your friends, if you like, will be able to put your knowledge to the test at the Nowra CWA rooms in Berry Street, Nowra.
Come along and test your knowledge of trivia at the afternoon of fun, which starts at 1pm.
The cost is $20 per person that includes tea, coffee and afternoon tea at the break.
Bookings are required and numbers are limited.
There will be six people at each table.
Everyone is welcome, so you can definitely come by yourself and will be welcomed to join a team.
To take part in the event, call 4421 4151 by May 27 to book and pay for your seat.
CWA Nowra supports a number of organisations locally and in some cases individuals.
Of late, the group has made donations and supported the Lismore Flood Appeal and was heavily involved following the 2019-20 Black Summer Bushfires.
They also make donations to a number of local schools and have also supported the local Community Food Bank.
The Nowra CWA rooms are located at 39 Berry Street, Nowra.
