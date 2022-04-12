South Coast Register

Nowra Velo Club see blue skies and skilled racing at Robbie Williams Memorial Criteriums

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated April 12 2022 - 3:31am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the Shoalhaven being hit with everchanging weather to start 2022 it was a relief for the Nowra Velo Club to be gifted blue skies as they headed out for a day of riding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.