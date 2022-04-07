South Coast Register
Man airlifted to safety near Kangaroo Valley after car washes off causeway

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated April 7 2022 - 7:46am, first published 4:00am
A man has been airlifted to safety from a raging, flooded creek near Kangaroo Valley after his car was washed off a causeway.

SAFE: The man being winched to saftey by the NSW Rural Fire Service helicopter.
