Australian Defence Force Reserve and Cadet facilities across Australia, including those at HMAS Albatross, are set to undergo significant upgrades, with the Australian government announcing more than $1 billion will be invested over the next 10 years.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.