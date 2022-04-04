South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven property prices grow more than four times faster than Illawarra

Jack Needham
By Jack Needham
Updated April 4 2022 - 4:44am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE RISE: Property prices in the Shoalhaven grew more than four times faster than in the Illawarra over March. Image: Google Maps

Property prices in the Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands region grew more than four times faster than in the Illawarra over March, a sign of the increasingly fragmented nature of the regional property market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Needham

Jack Needham

Property News Editor

Jack has been writing about real estate since 2015, covering residential and commercial property markets throughout Australia for the likes of Smart Property Investment and Domain. He has also spent time in the United States researching real estate trends, with a focus on housing affordability issues, for the California Association of Realtors.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.