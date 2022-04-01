South Coast Register

Shoalhaven Youth men dominant in first game of the season

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
April 1 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STARTING WITH A BANG: The Tigers Youth Men dominate in their opening win. Photo: Amanda Volpatti

Could you ask for a better way to start the season?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.