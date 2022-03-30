Shoalhaven nurses and midwives on strike over staffing levels

Shoalhaven nurses and midwives are striking on Thursday, with many walking off the job for 24 hours from 7am over concerns about staffing levels and patient safety.
Reporter for the South Coast Register. Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
