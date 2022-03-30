South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Shoalhaven nurses and midwives on strike over staffing levels

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 30 2022 - 9:47pm, first published 9:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'EXHAUSTED': Secretary of the NSWNMA Shoalhaven Hospital branch Michael Clarke at the rally outside of Shoalhaven Hospital on February 15. Image: Grace Crivellaro.

Shoalhaven nurses and midwives are striking on Thursday, with many walking off the job for 24 hours from 7am over concerns about staffing levels and patient safety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Reporter for the South Coast Register. Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.