Students have been granted a huge boost after work was undertaken to restore passage out of Kangaroo Valley. Transport for NSW crews and contractors are continuing to work around the clock to ensure safe access for road users into and out of the valley after the recent severe weather event caused landslips, fallen trees and other road hazards. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said about 40 students would now be able to get to school after initial stabilisation works were carried out. "From Monday, school students will have safe pedestrian access past the slip site on Barrengarry Mountain to enable them to catch their school bus," Mr Farraway said. "School students will be able to be dropped at the eastern side of the slip site and then be escorted by foot to the western side of the slip site to catch the school bus in the morning with the reverse arrangement in place in the afternoons. "On Cambewarra Mountain, access by hourly escort is available into and out of Kangaroo Valley from Moss Vale Road at Cambewarra Mountain. Details and times of this escorted access are available on livetraffic.com. "We understand the significant impact the road closures are having on the Kangaroo Valley community and are working hard to carry out interim repairs to reopen the road safely while we plan for future work. "We will continue to keep the community updated on works and appreciate their patience." Moss Vale Road from Fitzroy Falls to Barrengarry, between Myra Vale Road and Bunkers Hill Road, will require specialist contractors and road reconstruction following an embankment slip and will remain closed until this work can be carried out. Transport for NSW is also carrying out detailed assessment and plans for restoration work on Moss Vale Road between Kangaroo Valley and Cambewarra. Access will continue to be via escort only until it is safe for traffic management to be set up. Kangaroo Valley Road was re-opened to all traffic late last week.

