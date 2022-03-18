Shoalhaven COVID numbers continue to climb

coronavirus,

The number of Shoalhaven residents who have tested positive to COVID-19 has spiked in the 24 hours to 4pm. NSW Health revealed 260 new cases were recorded in the Shoalhaven in Friday's update, up by 76 from the previous day. There were 1091 COVID-19 cases notified for Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District on Friday, which included 422 positive PCR tests and 669 positive rapid antigen tests. Wollongong recorded 552 new cases, Shellharbour recorded 204 cases and Kiama recorded 75. Read more: South Eastern NSW primary health network Coordinare revealed 65.6 per cent of the eligible Shoalhaven population aged 15 years and above have come forward for a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose. Meantime, NSW recorded 20,050 new cases and six deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 1060 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 32 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on Thursday's, when 1036 patients were being cared for with 34 in ICU. Of the new cases, 12,355 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 7695 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.5 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.9 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 57.8 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.1 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 48.6 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/ba484f85-8d10-4969-b52e-97361cc9e379.JPG/r3_471_4607_3072_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg