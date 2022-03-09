St Georges Basin, Sussex Inlet residents can return safely: SES
NSW SES has advised residents they can now return safely to the following areas at St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet:
- River Road
- Cater Crescent
- Banksia Street
- Fairview Crescent
- Nielson Lane
- Wunda Avenue
- Jacobs Drive
- Poole Avenue
- Ellmoos Avenue
- Sussex Inlet Road
- The Park Drive
- Mountains Street
- Larmer Avenue
- The eastern side of Fairway Drive
- The eastern side of Roulstone
- Crescent
- Walmer Avenue
- Page Street
- McGowen Street
- Prentice Avenue
- Sanctuary Point Road
It comes after NSW SES ordered residents to evacuate by midday on Tuesday.
NSW SES advised flood levels have dropped but to exercise caution when returning to the area as flood damage can be widespread and utilities may not be in service.
St Georges Basin at Island Point Road peaked at 1.57 metres around 9pm on Tuesday, and was at 1.56 metres and steady on Wednesday morning.
At this location, flooding fell below the moderate flood level of 1.5 metres around 2pm.
Sussex Inlet peaked at 1.23 metres on Wednesday morning's high tide around 1am.
By 6.15am, that level was at 1.08m and falling; minor flooding is now affecting Sussex Inlet.
What residents need to do:
- Drive slowly, plan your route carefully to avoid any flooded roads and allow extra travel time. Damage to roads and buildings caused by flooding may still exist in your area
- Remain vigilant as there could still be water in low lying areas.
- Take care as local roads could still have water over them.
- If your property has been affected by floodwater:
- Make sure your property is safe before entering. Check for damage to windows, walls and the roof and be careful of potential dangers including asbestos
- Make sure the electricity and gas is turned off before going inside. Use a torch to carry out inspections inside buildings
- If power points, electrical equipment, appliances or electrical hot water systems have been exposed to floodwater or are water damaged in any way, they must be inspected by a qualified electrician before use
- Gas appliances and gas bottles that have been exposed to floodwater should be inspected for safety before use
- Wear suitable protective clothing, including boots and gloves when cleaning up
- Be aware of any slip, trip or fall hazards
- Never eat food which has been in contact with floodwater
- Only use clean utensils and personal items
- Have a supply of fresh drinking water
If you require the delivery of essential supplies due to being isolated or assistance with clean out, please call 13 77 88 and log your request for assistance.
