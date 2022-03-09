St Georges Basin, Sussex Inlet residents can return safely: SES

news, latest-news,

NSW SES has advised residents they can now return safely to the following areas at St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet: It comes after NSW SES ordered residents to evacuate by midday on Tuesday. NSW SES advised flood levels have dropped but to exercise caution when returning to the area as flood damage can be widespread and utilities may not be in service. St Georges Basin at Island Point Road peaked at 1.57 metres around 9pm on Tuesday, and was at 1.56 metres and steady on Wednesday morning. At this location, flooding fell below the moderate flood level of 1.5 metres around 2pm. Sussex Inlet peaked at 1.23 metres on Wednesday morning's high tide around 1am. By 6.15am, that level was at 1.08m and falling; minor flooding is now affecting Sussex Inlet. If you require the delivery of essential supplies due to being isolated or assistance with clean out, please call 13 77 88 and log your request for assistance. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/8568e290-777c-4e24-9d89-f484e49a4051.JPG/r3_298_5821_3585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg