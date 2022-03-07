Evacuation warning for parts of St Georges Basin, Sussex Inlet issued: SES

news, latest-news,

UPDATED: NSW SES is warning residents and businesses within parts of St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet to prepare themselves to evacuate the following areas by no later than midday Tuesday, March 8. Please note that an evacuation warning differs from an evacuation order. A warning is issued when flooding is likely to cut evacuation routes or inundate property, and is a 'heads up' to start preparing for possible evacuation, says NSW SES. Residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so. NSW SES said if residents remain in the area after midday Tuesday, March 8, they could run the risk of becoming trapped and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to conduct a rescue. NSW SES confirmed two evacuation centres have been established and will open Tuesday morning. Once floodwater reaches 1.20 metres at St Georges Basin, it is expected that homes on the Eastern end of The Park Drive, following Tomerong Creek will become flooded and residents may not be able to leave once this occurs. NSW SES also warned that once water hits 0.90 metres at Sussex Inlet, it is expected to cause isolation and some over flooding in low lying areas including homes on Jacobs and Lakehaven Drives, River and Sussex Inlet Roads, Wunda, Poole, Ridge, Edgewater, Riveria and Ellmoos Avenues, Banksia Street, Fairview, Lagoon, Carter, Paradise Crescents, Neilsen Lane, Mary and Thora Streets. Homes may also be inundated due to floodwaters. NSW SES said it is in contact with residents and will continue to monitor the situation. Things residents can do now: EARLIER, 3PM MONDAY: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a major flood warning for St Georges Basin and said evacuation of people from flood affected areas may be required. The warning was issued for Sussex Inlet and Island Point Road, with flooding predicted to begin from Tuesday night, March 8, due to heavy rainfall forecast. NSW State Emergency Service deputy zone commander Jeff Butler said two evacuation centres are being established locally and are expected to be ready by Tuesday morning. "We will be opening up the Sussex Inlet Bowling Club as an evacuation centre ... over on the north side of St Georges Basin, the Bomaderry Bowling Club will be set up as the evacuation centre for those people that can't stay in their homes for any reason," said Mr Butler. "We'll have those centres ready to start receiving people from early to mid morning tomorrow (Tuesday)." More than 150mm of rainfall is expected to lash the Shoalhaven on Tuesday, March 8, with severe weather warnings issued for the South Coast by the Bureau on Monday. A surface trough off the coast is expected to strengthen, with the peak of heavy rainfall due to hit the South Coast on Monday night and into Tuesday, the Bureau has warned. More than 40mm of rain has fallen at the St Georges Basin and Sanctuary Point border since 9am Monday. Read more: St Georges Basin at Island Point Road is expected to exceed the minor flood level of 1.20 metres by Monday evening, with the river level likely to exceed the moderate flood level of 1.50 metres by Tuesday morning. It may reach the major flood level of 1.80 metres by Tuesday night. Sussex Inlet is likely to exceed the minor flood level of 0.90 metres by Monday night, and may exceed the moderate flood level of 1.20 metres overnight into Tuesday. A major flood peak of 1.80 metres is possible on Tuesday into Wednesday. "There's a fairly significant range there ... we're still hoping that we'll be towards that lower end. But there is a chance that we'll get up towards the upper end," said Mr Butler. As at Monday, March 7, Shoalhaven City Council have reported water over Sussex Inlet River Road, Gordon Street, Ellmoos Avenue, Sussex Inlet Fairview Crescent and Wundu Avenue. Mr Butler said in the last 24 hours, there have been three calls to the SES for flood rescues due to cars stuck in waters in the Nowra area. "That messaging around and staying out of floodwaters is obviously not getting through to some people and is a reminder for people to not drive through floodwaters," he said. SES said it is expected low lying areas will be impacted by "dangerous" floodwaters, including: Residents in these areas are advised to prepare properties by: Mr Butler reminded residents to not leave preparations until the last minute. "The main things that we really need people to do at this stage ... is to make sure they have started to get their emergency kits together, that they've got their vehicle packed and ready to go when they need to go," he said. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, call NSW SES on 132 500. Calls will be triaged, with the most urgent attended to first. In life threatening emergencies, call 000. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/79ba92bd-6ace-45ff-a90e-054028455bfa.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg