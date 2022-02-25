news, latest-news,

An inquiry is underway after a man died in a reported hit and run at South Nowra yesterday afternoon. Emergency services responded to reports of a man being hit by a ute at Old Southern Road, South Nowra, about 3pm yesterday (February 24). The ute continued north towards Greenwell Point Road. The 18-year-old man was assisted at the scene by passing motorists until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived; he was taken to Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital but died a short time later. Officers attached to South Coast Police District attended and established a crime scene. READ MORE: They have been told a white Mitsubishi Triton utility had been seen driving towards the man immediately before he was found injured. An investigation is now underway by detectives from South Coast Police District. As inquiries continue police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

