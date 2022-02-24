news, latest-news,

South Coast Police have started investigations into the death of a man, struck by a car which failed to stop, at South Nowra on Thursday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the corner of Hillcrest Avenue and Old Southern Road just before 3pm following reports a man had been hit by a car. Four NSW Ambulance crews and the Toll Rescue Helicopter from Albion Park were sent to the scene. Paramedics treated the man, believed to be in his 20s, at the scene and he was placed in the rescue helicopter in a critical condition, but it is understood he could not be saved. NSW Police said the vehicle and the person allegedly involved in the incident had left the scene by the time officers arrived. South Coast Police have set up a crime scene on Old Southern Road and the scene is being examined by specialist police. No further information is available at this stage. As inquiries continue police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact Nowra Police on 4421 9699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

