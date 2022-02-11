newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The $342 million new Nowra bridge is on schedule to be across the Shoalhaven River by mid year. The new bridge has reached almost three quarters of the way across the river with 13 of the 19 deck segments now in place. A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the bridge's construction passed the halfway mark across the river in December. "Thirteen of the 19 bridge deck segments have been cast and launched over the Shoalhaven River," the spokesperson said. Read more: "Segment 14 will be poured this week, weather permitting. " Work is progressing well with the new bridge expected to reach the northern side of the river in mid-2022, weather permitting." Each deck segment requires 360 cubic meters of concrete, equivalent to 60 concrete trucks. Piling for all 39 piles is now also complete. Each pile requires around 45 cubic metres of concrete, equivalent to eight concrete trucks. All eight pile caps have been installed, with works continuing on placement of concrete within the last pile cap on the northern side of the river, while eight of the nine bridge piers have been completed. Meanwhile, all 39 bridge planks on the new Bomaderry Creek bridge have been installed and decks poured with bridge widening work continuing. While work is continuing there have been some changes to pedestrian access around the site. The lower eastern footpath to the southern foreshore is temporarily closed (from January 31) for up to four weeks, weather permitting (see the map below). "This closure is required for the safety of path users while we complete work on the retaining wall adjacent to this footpath," the Transport for NSW spokesperson said. "Pedestrians will be detoured via the underpass on the western side of the southern foreshore and the Princes Highway signalised pedestrian crossing at the intersection with Bridge Road. "Signs will be in place during these temporary closures." Night work continues to take place across the project in February. "Work is required outside standard project hours for a number of reasons, including safety," the spokesperson said. "It helps us improve safety by minimising the interactions between road users, pedestrians and workers. "There are also traffic changes to allow for activities to be carried out safely - traffic may be stopped, detoured or reduced to one lane. "By working at night, delays are minimised and journey times for motorists and businesses are less affected. "Night work is also required to minimise impacts on utility services and networks. "Of course the weather can also have an impact on work - even when it's not raining, temperature and wind can impact activities including placing concrete and laying asphalt. "The quality of concrete and asphalt can be impacted if activities are not continuous." Across the project, which will provide a new four lane bridge over the Shoalhaven River and upgrades to more than 1.7 kilometres of the Princes Highway, including upgraded intersections and additional lanes, 98 per cent of major utility relocations are complete. One hundred per cent or 62 kilometres of telecommunications cables have been relocated and cutover. So far around 1900 people have worked on the project and have contributed approximately 700,000 hours combined. An average of 120 workers are on site each day at present, with the peak during 2021 having 200 workers per day. The project is on track to be completed in mid-2024, weather permitting. When it is complete, the new bridge will carry northbound traffic and the existing concrete bridge (opened in 1981) will be used for southbound vehicles. The old metal whipple truss bridge will be retired from road use and repurposed after the new Nowra Bridge opens. Transport NSW conducted community consultation from December 2021 to February 2022, inviting people to have their say on how the bridge could be repurposed with more than 1000 submissions received as part of the consultation, which included an online survey.

