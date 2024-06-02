South Coast Leisure Times: Winter 2024

Dive into the 140th edition of the South Coast Leisure Times magazine.
With events and hidden gems to explore all season long, let this publication present you with opportunities to fight the winter blues and embrace everything the South Coast has to offer.
Beginning far down south, the small communities of the Sapphire Coast sure do know how to tackle the cold. Now is the perfect time of year to be welcomed by a roaring fire in Dulcie's cottage, or stay the night in cosy Ellington Grove.
You can also huddle around an outdoor fire at the Huskisson Beer & BBQ festival when you meet with your family and friends for a day of local beverages and barbecue delights.
Now is a particularly exciting time to be a local to, or lover of, the South Coast, with six South Coast townships recognised as finalists in the 2024 NSW Top Tourism Town Awards, across three categories.
Huskisson has been recognised in the Tiny Tourism Town category, for towns with a population under 1,500 residents, and both Berry and Merimbula have earned a spot in the Small tourism Town list, for towns with a population between 1,500 and 5,000 residents. The Top Tourism Town category, for towns with a population over 5,000, features Kiama, Shellharbour, and Ulladulla.
The awards are an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the outstanding regional destinations across the state.
Speaking of awards, The Farm at Killalea has recently been recognised as the second best beach in Australia. This national accolade is a huge achievement for the Shellharbour community.
In spite of the cold, there's plenty of ways to enjoy the natural environment this winter.
