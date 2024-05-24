Local volunteer organisations receive a federal funding boost

Community organisations across the Gilmore electorate are sharing in more than $66,000 in Federal Government grants.
They were allocated during Volunteers Week to help buy small equipment and cover the cost of training courses, fuel and transport.
A total of 25 groups from Kiama to Moruya have received grants of up to $5000 through the $10 million 2023-24 Volunteer Grant Round.
Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips said she was thrilled that every grant application in the electorate was successful in securing funds.
"This funding boost is welcomed as it will provide greater support for local volunteers and ensure they can continue to support their community," Mrs Phillips said.
"These grants ensure that we are supporting our volunteers to continue to provide the essential services to our community."
In the Shoalhaven area, beneficiaries included the Berry and District Historical Society, North Nowra Girl Guides, the new Conjola Stingrays Outrigger Canoe Club and the Jervis Bay and Community Men's Shed.
Grants will also allow the Nowra Town Band to purchase learner instruments and the Albatross Musical Theatre group to buy petrol vouchers, containers to store costumes and sewing accessories such as scissors.
Mrs Phillips said community organisations in the Kiama area set to receive a funding boost included Gerringong District All Sports, the Lions Club of Gerringong and the Kiama Central Netball Club among others.
"It's fantastic that we are able to provide a boost for these organisations, whether sporting, arts, social or cultural to help cover the costs of training, storage sheds or even a new lawn mower," she said.
"All of these organisations have such an important role to play in fostering community connections, promoting change, and enriching our society through social and cultural experiences.
"At the end of the day, we want volunteers to know that we are backing them, and I will continue to support their work in assisting our South Coast communities."
More information about Australian Government grants is available on the GrantsConnect website.
