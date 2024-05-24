South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Community

Local volunteer organisations receive a federal funding boost

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 24 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Community organisations across the Gilmore electorate are sharing in more than $66,000 in Federal Government grants.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.