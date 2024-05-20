Far North Collector Road finally set to open to traffic by the end of June

It was touted as a solution to the traffic problems that would hit the area during the Nowra Bridge's construction.
But the Far North Collector Road finally looks set to be open to traffic by the end of June - more than 16 months after the Nowra Bridge opened.
Set to be named Bannada Way following a Shoalhaven Council decision, the road was proposed in 2017 when the budget was set at $13.8 million.
Since then the cost has blown out, with the Federal Budget delivering another $2.4 million to take the total cost to $35.2 million.
"The cost of construction everywhere has gone up, and the supply chains post-COVID have made construction more expensive," said Federal Minister for Regional Development, Kristy McBain.
Inspecting the road on Monday, May 20 with Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, Ms McBain said the road would be open to traffic by the end of June.
Shoalhaven Council had decided on the route, she said, "and what they needed to do in terms of design and construction, and we've been really proud to support them to make sure that this road will actually ease pressure on commuters".
"It's our job to ensure roads like this actually get funded and will make a difference in communities," Ms McBain said.
The road runs for 1.8km between Illaroo Road in North Nowra and Moss Vale Road between Bomaderry and Cambewarra.
The project also includes Taylors Lane, along with a cattle-crossing underpass and improvements to four bridges, three roundabouts, lighting and off-road paths.
Despite it being close to Hockeys Lane and Tapitallee Road connecting through to Cambewarra, and potentially being in the vicinity of a future Nowra bypass, Mrs Phillips said the new road was "100 per cent" needed.
"This is a growth area, we've got new developments opening up, this is a vital road as part of the Nowra Bomaderry Structure Plan for traffic," she said.
Mrs Phillips said the Nowra bypass was in the pre-planning stage looking at "all the road networks and the traffic needs of Bomaderry and Nowra to work out the best route through, so certainly the Far North Collector Road was part of that process."
