South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
What's on

Musical comedy to tickle and delight young and old comes to the Bay

VS
By Victoria Silk
Updated May 10 2024 - 1:44pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Grandparents Club is a brand new musical comedy touring regional NSW throughout May and June 2024, with a host of dates on the South Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VS

Victoria Silk

Journalist

Journalist with Bay Post - Moruya Examiner - Narooma News. Covering local people, stories and events is my wheelhouse. Please get in touch if you have a story you would like to see covered. EMAIL vic.silk@austcommunitymedia.com.au MOB: 0429 082 049

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.