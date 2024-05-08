Driver escapes injury as car crashes through Callala Bay shopfront

Police responded to an incident in Callala Bay early on Wednesday, May 8, when a car was reported to have driven through a shopfront on Emmett Street.
Police attended the scene about 8.15am, finding a white SUV had been driven through the front of a real estate office adjacent to Callala Bay IGA.
A 60-year-old woman was behind the wheel and no injuries were reported.
A spokesperson for New South Wales Ambulance said paramedics were also called to attend the scene.
"We attended an address at Emmet Street at around 8.15 following reports someone had driven their car into a shop," the spokesperson said.
"We assessed the patient on the scene but weren't required to treat them further."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.