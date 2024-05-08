South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

A record turn out for the School Steer Spectacular, as students show off prize cattle

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated May 9 2024 - 1:55pm, first published May 8 2024 - 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St John the Evangelist Catholic High School Nowra year 11 students Emily Higgins, Charlie Norman, Benjamin Speer, Jim Watts and Ally Rundle. Picture by Holly McGuinness
St John the Evangelist Catholic High School Nowra year 11 students Emily Higgins, Charlie Norman, Benjamin Speer, Jim Watts and Ally Rundle. Picture by Holly McGuinness

The South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular, a beef cattle competition for NSW secondary schools, was once again a major hit in the Shoalhaven, as students came from far and wide to show their cattle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.