Historic photo presented to the Nowra Show Society

"The exhibit occupies the southern court of those set apart for the staging of the displays. The facade of the court presents a very pleasing appearance. Its top elevation, together with the supporting columns, is executed in Merino wool, the name of the district, with the dates 1822-1922 and the various form lines, being picked out in black. Festoons of apples and a row of cob-corn lend the necessary touch of colour. The lower elevation consists of a waist high fence constructed of maize stalks. At the rear of the court is an alcove of wool with root vegetables, tubers and grasses displayed on either side. The above is surmounted by a large, long-fleeced stuffed ram. The remaining floor space of the court is occupied by tables of preserves, jams, jellies, honey, grain and other produce. A large revolving table is stacked with a pyramid of various kinds of fruit."